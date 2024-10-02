Prashant Kishor floats Jan Suraaj Party

Patna: Political strategist-turned-activist Patna: Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor during the formal launch of his new political party as Jan Suraaj Party at Veterinary College grounds, in Patna, Wednesday, Oct. 2,2024. (PTI Photo)Kishor on Wednesday announced the launch of his political outfit Jan Suraaj Party, a much-anticipated move by which he hopes to take the political landscape in Bihar by storm.

The party was launched at Veterinary College Ground in the state capital in presence of many renowned figures, including former Union minister Devendra Prasad Yadav, diplomat-turned-politician Pavan Varma and ex-MP Monazir Hassan.

The party was floated exactly two years after Kishor had embarked on a more than 3,000-km-long 'padayatra' of the state, from Champaran where Mahatma Gandhi had launched the first Satyagraha in the country, in a bid to mobilise the people for a "new political alternative" that could cure Bihar of its chronic backwardness.