Prashant Kishor admitted to hospital in Patna

Jan Suraj Party founder and political consultant Prashant Kishor has been admitted to a hospital in Patna after his health condition deteriorated following his fast unto death for four days in protest against the irregularities in the conduct of the BPSC preliminary examinations.

On Monday, police disrupted Kishor's hunger strike and took him into custody. Later, he was released on an unconditional bail.

On January 2, Prashant Kishor launched a fast unto death at the Gandi Ground demanding that the BPSC Preliminary Examination should be cancelled following allegations of irregularities in its conduct.

During the protest, he faulted the state government for failing to address the BPSC candidates' grievances, despite their protests for the last two weeks.

He demanded that the preliminary examination should be cancelled and re-conducted.

Police produced Prashant Kishor before the court after arresting stating that he had taken up the protest, in violation of the law. The court issued conditional bail warning him not to take up 'unlawful' activities. However, Kishor denied the conditional bail following which he was shifted to Beur Central jail. Then he was issued an unconditional bail.

Kishor alleged that the police did not inform him where they were shifting him, after disrupting his fast. He said that the police kept roaming various places from 5 am to 11 am, after taking him into custody.