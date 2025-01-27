Prakash Mishra Appointed Odisha CM’s Advisor with Cabinet Rank

�Bhubaneswar: In a significant move, the Odisha government has appointed retired IPS officer and former Director General of Police (DGP) Prakash Mishra as the advisor to Chief Minister Mohan Majhi. The announcement was made on Monday, marking a key development in the state's administrative reshuffle.

According to an official notification from the general administration and public grievance department, Mishra has been granted cabinet rank in his new advisory role, underscoring the importance of the position.

Speaking to the media after the appointment, Prakash Mishra expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him by Chief Minister Majhi.

“This is a significant responsibility, and I am committed to performing to the best of my ability, always keeping the welfare of the people of Odisha at the forefront,” he stated.

Mishra went on to emphasise that his primary focus would be to work towards the effective functioning of the new BJP-led government, addressing the concerns of the citizens, and ensuring the smooth resolution of critical state issues.

In a related development, the Governor of Odisha also appointed retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Madhusudan Padhi as the State Election Commissioner on Monday, in accordance with Clause (1) of Article 243-K of the Constitution of India. This appointment is expected to play a key role in overseeing the electoral processes and strengthening the democratic framework in the state.