Posters of Fadnavis as CM Put Up in Mumbai by MLA Rahul Narvekar

The Taj President Hotel is currently hosting several BJP senior leaders and central observers, leading to speculation that the posters were part of an internal show of support for Fadnavis, who has been a prominent figure in Maharashtra’s political landscape. The message, which aligns with the BJP's efforts to assert its leadership in Maharashtra, seems to be directed at signaling Fadnavis as the preferred candidate for the CM post in any future government formation.

Narvekar, a BJP MLA, is known for his close association with Fadnavis, and this move has stirred fresh debates within political circles. The display of posters, especially outside a hotel hosting top party leadership, appears to be a strategic push to rally support for Fadnavis ahead of critical political negotiations.

While the posters have created a buzz, there has been no official statement from the BJP on whether Fadnavis is indeed being considered for the CM role again. The development comes amid ongoing talks within the BJP leadership about the party’s next course of action in the state, where political dynamics have been shifting in recent weeks.

The incident adds fuel to the already intense political atmosphere in Maharashtra as the BJP looks to solidify its position in the state’s evolving political landscape.