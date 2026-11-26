New Delhi: Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said that the Department of Posts under the Telecom Ministry will leverage the cabinet-approved fund, along with new products and improved operational efficiency, to achieve profitability by 2030.

The minister’s comments came after the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Rs 2,632 crore for two separate schemes to modernise and strengthen postal services and infrastructure. The total allocation comprises Rs 1,141 crore for the Postal Operations Scheme and Rs 1,491 crore for the Department of Posts' Estates Management Scheme.

“Our target is based on injection of this capital, new schemes and products that we are bringing, transforming ourselves (Department of Posts) from a cost centre to a profit centre,” Scindia said while briefing the media on cabinet decisions for the Department of Posts.

The revenue of the postal department grew a record 16 per cent to Rs 15,373 crore in fiscal year 2026. Scindia has fixed a target of around Rs 19,800 crore for the department in the current fiscal year.

“In the first six months, we have achieved around Rs 8,000 crore in revenue, which is estimated to be 40 per cent of the total business. In the next six months, we expect to gain Rs 12,000 crore to Rs 13,000 crore,” the minister said.

The postal operations have been approved for the 16th Finance Commission Cycle from FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31 to strengthen postal infrastructure, improve operational efficiency and support the growing requirements of logistics, e-commerce and digital service delivery across the country.