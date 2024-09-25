Polygraph Test Cleared for Odisha Cop Accused of Assault

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar SDJM court on Wednesday granted the Crime Branch permission to conduct a polygraph test on Dinakrushna Mishra, the suspended Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of Bharatpur Police Station, who faces allegations of "physical abuse" and "sexual assault" involving the fiancée of an Indian Army Major on the night of September 14.

The court's decision came after the Crime Branch petitioned for permission to conduct the polygraph test as part of its investigation. Sources indicate that the Crime Branch plans to take Mishra to Gandhinagar, Gujarat, where the test will be administered soon.

Additionally, Mishra has consented to undergo not only the polygraph test but also lie detection, brain-mapping, and narco-analysis tests.

Speaking in court, the suspended IIC maintained his innocence. “I am innocent. I am not involved in the commission of the offenses alleged against me. I do not have any objection to undergoing narco-analysis, polygraph, or brain fingerprinting tests. I am giving my consent of my own accord and free will," Mishra stated.

The polygraph test and other investigative measures are seen as critical in determining the truth behind the serious allegations of misconduct involving the Army officer and his fiancée. The incident has garnered widespread attention, with both sides presenting contrasting versions of the events.

On Wednesday, the Crime Branch recreated the crime scene at Bharatpur Police Station and Chandaka Road, where Army Major Gurvansh Singh and his fiancée were allegedly harassed by a group of individuals on the night of September 14. The couple had been returning home after dining at a local restaurant when the incident occurred.

According to reports, Major Singh was beaten and locked up at Bharatpur Police Station, while his fiancée was allegedly sexually assaulted by IIC Dinakrushna Mishra. The couple had sought help from the police after being harassed and chased by a group of youths. However, upon arriving at the station, they were allegedly met with reluctance from police officers to take action against their harassers, resulting in a heated confrontation.

The case has raised serious concerns about the conduct of law enforcement in the state, and the Crime Branch is under pressure to ensure a thorough investigation. The outcome of the polygraph test and other forensic examinations is expected to play a crucial role in determining the veracity of the allegations made against the suspended officer.