Pollution: Delhi CM announces staggered timings for govt offices to tackle traffic congestion

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Friday announced staggered timings for government offices in the city in a bid to tackle traffic congestion and reduce pollution levels in the national capital.

Under the new schedule, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices will operate from 8.30 am to 5.00 pm, Central Government offices from 9.00 am to 5.30 pm and Delhi Government offices from 10.00 am to 6.30 pm, Atishi said in a post on X.