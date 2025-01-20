Polls to urban, rural local bodies announced in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: The state election commission (SEC) on Monday announced the schedule for the simultaneous polls to urban and the three-tier panchayat bodies in Chhattisgarh.

The synchronization of the two elections is part of the exercise to prepare for ‘one state-one election’, on the line of one nation-one election, mulled by the Centre.

Chhattisgarh is the first state to initiate the process.

The polls to the urban bodies would be held in one phase on February 11, while the three-tier panchayat elections will be conducted in three phases on February 17, 20 and 23, the SEC Ajey Singh said.

The counting of votes for the urban body polls will be held on February 15 whereas the counting of votes for the three-tier panchayat elections will be conducted on February 18, 21 and 24.

The poll schedule has been prepared in such a way so that the entire election process will be completed before the school board examinations, set to commence in the month of March, he said.

While the elections to the urban bodies will be held with the electronic voting machines (EVMs), the polls to the panchayat bodies will be held with ballot papers.

Polling will be for various positions in 10 municipal corporations, 49 municipal councils, and 114 nagar panchayats.

In the three-tier panchayat elections, polling will be held for 1,75,258 positions, including district panchayat members, janpad panchayat members, sarpanches and ward members.

Model code of conduct came into force in the poll-bound regions on Monday.