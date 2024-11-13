Polling begins in phase I of Jharkhand elections

Polling started for 43 seats in the first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections. Polling began at 7 AM on Wednesday.



The mock polling began at around 5.30 am.



"We started the mock poll from 5:30 am. Our agents are here. We are fully prepared, and all voters are welcome," said Presiding Officer Nitasha at Polling Booth Number 291, speaking to ANI.



Voting will be till 5 pm. However, at 950 booths, the voting time will end at 4 pm, though people standing in the queue at that time will still be allowed to vote, as per the election commission.



