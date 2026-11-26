Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said the people of Uttar Pradesh had taught the BJP a lesson in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, forcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '400 paar' slogan into silence.Addressing a 'Samvidhan Raksha Sammelan' at the Congress office here, he also alleged that inflation, unemployment, prices of LPG, and food items were rising, while the BJP's coffers were filling up.

Kharge thanked the people of Uttar Pradesh for checking the BJP's electoral ambitions and said Modi, who had repeatedly invoked the '400 paar' slogan during the campaign, was now "sitting quietly".

"I thank the people of Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to say in all his speeches, wherever he went, 'Abki Baar, 400 Paar' (this time, more than 400 seats). But did the BJP cross 400 seats? The people sent you (BJP) packing. The people of Uttar Pradesh brought you to your knees. It is because of Uttar Pradesh that Modi is sitting quietly today," Kharge said.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Uttar Pradesh dealt a major setback to the BJP's '400 paar' ambition, reducing its tally from 62 seats in 2019 to 33 of the state's 80 seats. The Samajwadi Party won 37 seats and the Congress six, taking the INDIA bloc's tally to 43.

Nationally, the BJP won 240 seats, falling short of the 272 needed for a majority on its own, while the NDA secured 293 seats -- well short of the '400 paar' target. He also claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had reduced his public statements, adding, "I do not know whether the two (Modi and Shah) are getting along or not."

Taking a veiled jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Kharge said another leader in Lucknow also had his eyes on the prime minister's chair. Kharge also accused the RSS and the BJP of being opposed to the Constitution, alleging that the two organisations had been working to weaken it over the last 12 years.

He said the country was witnessing a battle between two ideologies -- one that stood by the Constitution, represented by the Congress, and the other that had always opposed it, represented by the BJP and its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"The RSS was against the Constitution then and continues to be against it even today. The RSS-BJP spread hatred, while the Congress believes in promoting harmony and brotherhood," he said. On the economic situation, Kharge alleged that rising inflation and unemployment were putting household budgets under pressure, with cooking gas and essential food items becoming increasingly expensive, while the BJP's funds continued to swell.

"Everything has become expensive. But the BJP's coffers are filling up. Where has the BJP got Rs 10,000 crore in its party funds from? You question us, but we want to ask you where this Rs 10,000 crore came from," Kharge said. The ruling BJP is sitting on cash and deposits worth nearly Rs 10,000 crore, according to the party's annual audit report submitted recently to the Election Commission.

Kharge further alleged that the BJP was using central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax Department and the Central Bureau of Investigation, to intimidate people and extract money. "By deploying the ED, Income Tax Department and CBI to threaten people and extract money, the BJP is filling its coffers. This is nothing short of robbery," he said.