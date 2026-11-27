Agartala: Nearly 72 per cent voting was recorded in the elections to 16 urban local bodies in Tripura till 3 pm on Friday, with polling passing off largely peacefully barring a few sporadic incidents in Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) areas, an official said.

The ruling BJP has already won five civic bodies unopposed.

"An average 72 per cent voting was recorded in the elections to 16 urban local bodies till 3 pm. Polling was largely peaceful barring a few incidents in AMC areas," State Election Commissioner Pradip Kumar Chakravarty told PTI.

He said the state election commission had received complaints from various political parties and individuals alleging threats, attacks and intimidation on polling day.

"We are examining these complaints for taking lawful action," he said, adding that DGP GS Rao had been asked to take action against masked political activists allegedly moving around polling booths.

BJP state president Abhishek Debroy said polling was largely peaceful, with voters turning out in large numbers to exercise their democratic rights.

"There was no violence or bomb blast during the polling day, unlike during the Communist regime. A few untoward incidents may take place in an election, but police have been asked to act as per law," he told reporters.

Asked about allegations of threats, attacks on some CPI(M) candidates and intimidation, Debroy said the State Election Commission would examine the complaints.

Former chief minister Manik Sarkar, however, alleged that the ruling party had turned the civic elections into a "total farce".

"Their only fear is the spread of anti-government sentiment among the people. The BJP desperately wants to win the elections by any means because the crucial Assembly polls are scheduled to take place within a year and a half. They know how they came to power in the northeastern state," he told reporters.

Describing the BJP government's performance as "minus zero", the veteran CPI(M) leader said the ruling party feared free, fair and violence-free elections as people were facing financial challenges.

Describing the voting as 'farce', senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman accused the state poll panel and police of failing to perform their duty.

"Thousands of voters were pushed out of queues in front of polling booths in the presence of security personnel. The BJP has deployed around 500 misguided youths from outside poll-bound areas in each ward of AMC to terrorise voters," he told reporters.

"Voting rights of the people are being looted in the presence of security forces. The police have surrendered to pressure from the BJP to help them win all 51 AMC seats," he alleged.

Roy Barman said people would never forgive those who had deprived them of their democratic rights.

"Our local leaders are videographing the activities of the ruling party-sponsored vote chors. They may rig the civic elections, but they cannot rig the next Assembly elections (in early 2028) by engaging outsiders to capture booths. We will see them in the next elections," he said.