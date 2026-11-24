NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday dismissed media reports speculating the potential retirement of veteran politician and party president Sharad Pawar from active politics on his birthday next month.Political circles were abuzz with speculation after a section of the media reported that the Pawar senior may bow out of politics on December 12.

Reacting angrily to the report, Sule said her father (Sharad Pawar) is still a Rajya Sabha member with five years of term rpt term remaining. "People will decide who will retire," she told reporters. Reacting to the political chatter, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said discussing the retirement of Sharad Pawar is not appropriate.

He asserted that Pawar will never stop in his life and will "continue doing something positive". There is no ground for these kinds of discussions, he added. "We wish Sharad Pawar excellent health. He is active even today. I have seen him closely; he continuously takes interest in various projects and work. Therefore, discussing his retirement is not appropriate," Fadnavis told reporters on the sidelines of a programme here while responding to a query.