Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal on Tuesday claimed the government is offering opposition parties the "sop" of increasing seats of every state by 50 per cent and cautioned them to not fall for it, saying democracy in the country "will not survive" if the BJP succeeds in its attempts.He also slammed as "unconstitutional" the government not announcing the Winter Session of Parliament while keeping the Monsoon Session unprorogued.

"I think the democracy in our country will not survive if what is going to happen, which I fear might happen, takes place," the Independent MP told a press conference here. The BJP is waiting to gather 362 votes in Lok Sabha to be able to pass the Constitution amendment bill, involving delimitation, he claimed.

"The sop that they are giving the opposition is the following: that instead of waiting till 2027 when there has to be - through a constitutional amendment that was passed earlier - a new census which will determine as to how many seats there will be in Lok Sabha based on the population of each state and what is the representation of each state, they are saying that 'Look, don't go for that, instead each state should get 50% of the seats that they already have'.

"In other words, in Tamil Nadu if they have 39 seats, that will increase to 59; in Uttar Pradesh, if Uttar Pradesh has 80 seats, it will be increased to 120. But the difference between 39 and 80 is less than the difference between 59 and 120, so obviously the northern states will gain where the BJP has a large presence," Sibal said.

"You will find that the states that will gain the most is Madhya Pradesh (from 29 to 43), West Bengal (42 to 63), Uttar Pradesh (80 to 120), Andhra (25 to 37), Gujarat (26 to 39), and Maharashtra (48 to 72). In almost all these states, they are ruling. So obviously their intent is to get the 362 number, then adopt the women's reservation bill, then do the delimitation in which they can organise the constituencies in accordance to their political objectives which they have done in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in Assam," he said.

Sibal alleged that the delimitation was done in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir to suit the BJP. "Now, they don't have the 362, and I know they don't have the 362, so they are trying to sell this sop by saying, 'Okay, we will increase your seats by 50%'. But that gives an advantage to the BJP because they don't have representation in the South as much as they have overwhelming representation in the north.

"So, they increase the seats in the North which has a larger population, and therefore manipulate the delimitation in such a way - just as they did in Jammu & Kashmir and Assam - to get more representation there so that no opposition party can ever win," he said.

"The reason why I had this press conference was if political parties allow this to happen, two things will happen: You will have a permanent BJP government through a manipulative process because the Delimitation Commission is headed by a retired Supreme Court judge and you cannot challenge any decision made under the Delimitation Act," Sibal said.

If political parties who are willing to accept this formula do this, that will be the end of the kind of democracy that we have seen prior to 2014, the former Union minister claimed. It will be almost impossible to get rid of this government, he added. "You will be doing a great disservice to yourselves, because they will finish you at the end of the day. They will bury you; they will bury democracy. History will never forgive you; the people of India will never forgive you.

"With 241 of the BJP alone, to achieve 362 requires the collaboration of many who are today willing to collaborate. Think not of the post you might get, think not of freebies thrown at you, think not of cabinet positions, think not of becoming Chief Ministers. Think of the country, think of your grandchildren, think of the future of India," Sibal said, cautioning opposition parties.

Parliament's Monsoon session has remained unprorogued since both Houses were adjourned indefinitely on August 13, breaking the previous record of 87 days in 2008. The government's decision not to prorogue (formally end) the Monsoon session has kept alive the speculation about the possibility of convening Parliament at short notice to consider the proposed constitutional amendment linked to the implementation of the women's reservation bill and involving delimitation.

An extended or special sitting of Parliament within the same session requires a minimum notice of two days, whereas convening a fresh session requires at least a 14-day notice. Speculation is rife over the holding of the winter session of Parliament. There have been four occasions in the past -- in 1975, 1979, 1984 and 2020 -- when there were no winter sessions.