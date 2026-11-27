Mumbai: The decision of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) to support the Narendra Modi government's delimitation bill is unfortunate and will help a ruling dispensation with an authoritarian mindset, the Maharashtra Congress said on Friday.

The government's intention behind the bill is not genuine and is aimed at further tightening its grip on power, Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said.

The Congress also questioned the rationale behind the proposed exercise in the absence of a fresh Census.

Asking why the 2011 Census was being used for the exercise when a fresh Census had not been conducted, Sawant cited delimitation in Assam, alleging that constituency boundaries were redrawn to suit the BJP's political interests.

"This is called gerrymandering. There is no doubt that the government intends to replicate this experiment at the national level," Sawant claimed. Gerrymandering is the deliberate manipulation of constituency boundaries to give a political party an unfair advantage.

Referring to NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad's statement on (the party) supporting delimitation, Sawant said such a decision should have been taken at a meeting of the Opposition INDI bloc.

The INDI bloc had opposed the same bill earlier, the Congress leader pointed out.

Earlier in the day, Awhad, a senior MLA and NCP (SP) spokesperson, told reporters that Pawar had termed delimitation as a constitutional exercise that has to happen sooner or later. A decision has been taken to support it, Awhad said.

Questioning the reason for the change in the stand, Sawant referred to Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's remarks that smaller parties were being pressured.

Emphasising the importance of opposition unity and collective decision-making, Sawant said, "Whether the NCP (SP) decision was taken under pressure or was driven by political calculations will become clear with time."

Asserting that Sharad Pawar's political journey had been associated with secular and democratic values, Sawant expressed surprise on the decision of the NCP (SP) to support the delimitation exercise.

The Congress has maintained that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah want to carry out the delimitation exercise under the garb of implementing women's quota, and their ultimate objective is to change the Constitution.

The Congress' assertions came after the Union Cabinet, chaired by Modi, on Friday cleared the delimitation-linked Constitution amendment bill for early implementation of the women's quota law. The government is likely to bring it during the special sitting of Parliament beginning next week.

The government has called for a four-day special sitting -- November 30 and December 1 in the Lok Sabha, and December 2 and 3 in the Rajya Sabha.