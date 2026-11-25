Former India batter Navjot Singh Sidhu steers clear of questions on whether the stalled cricketing ties between India and Pakistan should resume because he believes the entire situation is a political matter which can only be decided by the government.India and Pakistan have not engaged in any bilateral series since 2012-13 but teams across ages and genders play against each other regularly at multi-nation events organised by the ICC and the Asian Cricket Council, albeit at neutral venues.

The two nations even had a brief military confrontation last year after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists. The Indian government came up with a sports policy after that showdown, banning bilateral sporting ties with the arch foes.

"Political matters are political matters. I say that whatever decision has to be taken politically, will be taken by the government," Sidhu, who belongs to the opposition Congress party and is commentating in the DP World ILT20 League, told reporters here.

"The government is elected by the people and it has been empowered and whatever decisions they are taking, they are the rights of the residents. "If they decide that these matches will not happen because of a certain reason -- whatever the reasons are -- the Home Ministry knows," he added.

Sidhu said the government would give its green light whenever it feels the time is right to use cricket as a tool of diplomacy. "...when they decide that these distances have to be reduced, they would say bring cricket in. It is the way, and that's your answer from me," he replied when asked if the two countries should resume bilateral cricket relations.

The former opener also spoke about the change in global cricketing order in which India now has a leading position thanks to its commercial might which has only grown with the IPL. "Earlier, we used to go to England to play County cricket to hone our skills, now the whole world comes to India to play in the Indian league," he said.

"The Indians are playing and spending time with best international players and coaches. They get the feeling that they belong. (In my days) we would come from Patiala and there was never that sense of belonging.

"But they have the (feeling of) belonging straight away. The cream of the world (is) rubbing shoulders with them, the best coaches and trainers with them. The game is played as much between the hands as much it is between the ears, 70 per cent of it is mental," Sidhu added.

When asked if he is worried about the the diminishing space for ODI as well as Test cricket, the former India player said it is all "demand driven". "(It is) because people want it, you are playing T20 cricket. But you are not ignoring ODI cricket. If you are playing 20 ODIs, you are playing 25 T20s," he explained.

"It is basically demand driven. What will sell and what is commercially viable will always have the priority," he added.Sidhu said cricket administrators must be complimented for expanding the game with leagues like ILT20. "I can say with confidence that it is a shining example how cricket is being run all over the world, the administrators need to be complimented," he said. "Ideas move the world. Invention is the name of the game. You cannot be monotonous. You cannot keep on doing the same things," he added.