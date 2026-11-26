New Delhi: The INDIA bloc will hold its next rally against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bhopal on December 12, followed by one in Ahmedabad on December 19, as the opposition alliance steps up its campaign against the exercise.

A rally in Kolkata will be held after January 15, a senior opposition leader said.

All three rallies are proposed to be held in BJP-ruled states, taking the opposition's campaign to Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and West Bengal, the opposition leader said.

The announcement comes after the INDIA bloc held a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1, where leaders of several opposition parties came together under the banner of "Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao" to protest against the SIR.

Opposition leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, his party colleague Rahul Gandhi, TMC's Mamata Banerjee, Left leaders and those representing other INDIA bloc constituents, participated in the mobilisation.

The rally was part of the INDIA bloc's broader effort against the SIR exercise, which the opposition has termed "vote theft", alleging that more than 13 crore names have been "wrongfully deleted" from voter lists. The INDIA bloc had drawn up a joint action plan at a meeting of opposition leaders on September 30, deciding to organise coordinated protests and take the issue beyond Parliament and the national capital.

The opposition has argued that the manner in which the SIR is being conducted may lead to the exclusion of eligible voters from electoral rolls, particularly those from vulnerable sections of the society. It has questioned the transparency of the exercise and accused the Election Commission (EC) of failing to adequately address concerns raised by political parties.

At the November 1 rally, opposition leaders demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the SIR exercise threatens the citizens' right to vote. They have called for the exercise to be scrapped.

The EC has maintained that the revision is a statutory exercise aimed at ensuring accurate electoral rolls.