Mumbai: The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee has rebuked its ally, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), over its announcement that it will support the BJP-led central government's proposed delimitation legislation.

In a post on X, the Maharashtra Congress reminded NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and working president Supriya Sule that the Congress had sacrificed its own claim to a Rajya Sabha seat earlier this year to ensure the 85-year-old veteran leader was re-elected to the Upper House.

"The Congress party had stood firmly behind Sharad Pawar right to the end to send him back to the Rajya Sabha at the age of 85. Elections were due to be held in March 2026 for Maharashtra's seven Rajya Sabha seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) had just 10 MLAs. A candidate needed 36 votes to get elected. Congress had 16 MLAs, while Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) had 20," the post said.

The Maharashtra Congress further claimed that NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule had personally approached top Congress leaders seeking their backing for her father's nomination.

The party alleged that despite Congress giving up its claim to the seat and supporting Sharad Pawar's candidature, the same NCP (SP) is now backing the BJP government's proposed Delimitation Bill.

"Supriya Sule sought Congress leaders' support for Sharad Pawar's candidacy. Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge agreed without any hesitation. Congress set aside its claim to its own seat and supported Sharad Pawar's candidacy. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) then also backed him, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi unanimously confirmed his candidacy. And now what? Against the backdrop of the delimitation law, the same Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and their Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) are going to support the BJP government," it said.

Earlier on Friday, NCP-SP leader Jitendra Awhad stated that the party would support the upcoming delimitation exercise, describing it as a constitutional obligation following discussions with party supremo Sharad Pawar.

Clarifying the nature of the deliberations, Awhad told reporters, "The discussion wasn't about our party's official stance. The general point being made was that the delimitation process is a constitutional requirement... A decision has been made to support the delimitation process, and we will indeed support it. We will support the delimitation."

The Delimitation Bill proposes to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats, with 815 seats allocated to states and the remaining 35 to Union Territories. The Lok Sabha currently has 543 seats.

The delimitation row has triggered political debate after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to transact essential government business.