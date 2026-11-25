New Delhi: The Congress has sought 120 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections during seat-sharing discussions with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and is unwilling to accept a lower number, according to top sources in the Congress party.

The demand was conveyed during a meeting between leaders of the two parties in Delhi, where the Congress submitted a list of 120 constituencies it wants to contest, sources said.

According to Congress sources, the party has also sought two seats in Saharanpur, where the Samajwadi Party has subsequently announced its candidates. The development indicates differences between the two alliance partners over the allocation of constituencies as they work towards finalising their seat-sharing arrangement.

Sources further said that the Congress has made it clear that it would not agree to contest fewer than 120 seats, maintaining its position during the negotiations.

The Congress's proposed list reportedly includes several constituencies in Rae Bareli and Amethi districts, even though the Samajwadi Party has sitting MLAs in some of those seats. The inclusion of these constituencies in the Congress's demand could add another point of discussion between the two parties during the seat-sharing negotiations.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has emphasised that the selection of candidates should be guided by electoral considerations and the ability to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state Assembly elections.

In a lengthy post on X, Yadav underlined the need for mutual understanding between the alliance partners and said that the winning factor should be given importance while deciding the final candidates.

He also stressed that there should be a consensus candidate on every seat, representing the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) framework, to take on the ruling BJP.