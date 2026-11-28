New Delhi: Alleging that the BJP is pushing India towards "dictatorship", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the 850 seats proposed for Lok Sabha in the government's Constitution amendment bill represent the "murder of Indian democracy". He also said the idea is to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar a "blank canvas" to redraw India's electoral map.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha alleged that the move of bringing the bills is the new way of the BJP to change the foundation of this country.

"Why 850 seats? Answer lies in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir. If they have 850 seats to play with, they can redraw the map to suit themselves, weaken the representation of communities opposed to them and allow them to target specific opposition leaders," Gandhi told a press conference here.

This idea will give BJP a massive advantage before even a single vote is cast, the former Congress chief said.

"Gen Z, please remember, this number 850 represents the murder of Indian democracy. Idea is to give Modi, Shah, Gyanesh Kumar, a blank canvas to redraw India's electoral map," Gandhi said.

He alleged that the plan is that "criminal thieves Adani, Modi, Shah and their lackey Gyanesh Kumar, continue to steal from this country".

He said it would be Kumar who is going to decide delimitation, along with a former Supreme Court judge chosen by Modi and Shah and the third member of the delimitation commission would be chosen by Kumar.

Gandhi addressed reporters after a two-hour meeting with floor leaders of INDIA bloc parties.

He claimed the Election Commission has been captured and now the government wants to capture the delimitation commission.

"This is the new way and the BJP is thinking of changing the foundation of this country," Gandhi alleged.

He said another big aspect of this is social justice.

"Caste census has been put aside. The 2027 census will show uncomfortable facts which BJP does not appreciate," he said.

For 40 years, forget about social justice, as the rights of SC/STs would be undermined and minorities disempowered.

SC/ST population will increase but their seats will not increase, he claimed.

Putting forward Congress' demands, Gandhi said the current 543 seats be maintained, census 2027 be used, caste census be used in delimitation.

He also demanded a bipartisan delimitation commission, and that no state share changes and women's reservation is implemented at 543 seats with sub-quota for OBCs.

"Issue is not about state share, it is about giving the BJP a blank slate to reshape the foundation of Indian democracy, to destroy democracy and steal from the people of India," Gandhi said.

"The BJP is pushing Indian towards dictatorship," he alleged, adding that "we will not allow it."

Gandhi also alleged that 2024 election was illegal and "Modi is a fake, illegal prime minister".

"The idea that they (BJP) can rig elections, that time has gone. India knows they are rigging elections," he said.

He claimed that 80 per cent of India and 100 per cent of GenZ know BJP stealing elections.

"Now they have come up a new escape route," Gandhi said.

"We have trapped Modi, Shah, Gyanesh Kumar, and the three musketeers have come out with a new idea. The idea is to open a new space," he said.

His remarks came INDIA bloc on Saturday decided to jointly oppose in Parliament the Constitution amendment bill to implement delimitation and women's reservation, saying it will hurt the interests of SCs/STs and termed the move a bid by the BJP-RSS to permanently capture power and end democracy in the country.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that the delimitation bill is aimed at not giving the SCs/STs their increased share in Lok Sabha seats as per their latest population.

The Centre is set to introduce a fresh constitutional amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday to roll out one-third reservation for women by increasing each state and Union territory's seat allocation in the House and the strength of their legislative assemblies by 50 per cent, and freeze the revised allocations and boundaries until 2051.

A special sitting of the Parliament has been convened. The Lok Sabha has been reconvened on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2. The sittings will conclude on December 3.

The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to raise the House's maximum strength to 850, with up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union territories. It also proposes to raise the ceiling on the size of a state Assembly from 500 to 650. P