The BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) shared one of the longest-standing political alliances in India. However, their partnership broke down in 2020 following disagreements over the three farm laws introduced by the Union government.

In 2007 and 2012, the Shiromani Akali Dal reached the peak of its political performance, retaining power in Punjab for two consecutive terms in alliance with the BJP. However, the party witnessed a massive decline from 2017 onwards, winning just 15 seats that year before hitting its lowest point in 2022, when it secured only three seats.

The BJP, which remained an alliance partner of the SAD until 2020, also experienced a steady decline in its seat tally. The party won 19 seats in 2007 and 12 in 2012, before falling to just three seats in 2017 and two in 2022.

The decline of the traditional SAD-BJP alliance becomes evident when comparing its 2022 performance with its peak years of 2007 and 2012.

The Shiromani Akali Dal saw its tally fall from 48 seats in 2007 to just three in 2022, a loss of 45 seats or a 93.75 per cent decline. Similarly, the Bharatiya Janata Party's tally dropped from 19 seats in 2007 to two in 2022, a decline of 17 seats or 89.47 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Congress maintained a strong competitive presence in 2007 and 2012 before securing a majority in 2017 with 77 seats. However, the party suffered a significant setback in 2022, when its tally dropped to 18 seats.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as a major political force in 2017, winning 20 seats and becoming the principal opposition party. It went on to secure a landslide victory in the 2022 Assembly elections, winning 92 seats.

The renewed BJP-Akali Dal alliance could potentially mount a strong challenge to both the AAP and the Congress in 2027. With the BJP enjoying support among Hindu voters and the Akalis relying on their traditional Panthic support base, the alliance has the potential to emerge as a formidable political force.

On Tuesday, the alliance is expected to receive official confirmation, with Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin and Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal scheduled to address a joint press conference.

The renewed partnership could also pave the way for the possible induction of Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal into the Union Cabinet.