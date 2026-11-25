Turning Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's "Hyderabadi biryani" dig at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi into a political opportunity, the Hyderabad-based party is serving the popular dish in the streets of Uttar Pradesh to drive home its message ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections."People here don't like Hyderabadi biryani. People here like pulao and mutton biryani," Azam Khan had told the media in Rampur when asked about Owaisi, who has entered into an alliance with the Chandrashekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) for the elections under the banner of the Samajik Parivartan Morcha.

From Etawah to Bareilly, AIMIM leaders have organised biryani gatherings and distribution programmes, drawing crowds in Muslim-dominated localities and turning a debate over food preferences into a political show of strength. In Bareilly, AIMIM's Uttar Pradesh general secretary Nadeem Qureshi hosted a Hyderabadi biryani gathering at his office on Tuesday night. Party office-bearers, workers and supporters attended the event.

"People have taken a liking to Hyderabadi biryani in the state and its popularity will only increase in coming days," Nadeem told PTI on Wednesday. The Hyderabadi biryani gatherings and distribution programmes began days after Khan's remarks, with AIMIM units organising events in different parts of the state.

Nadeem said such gatherings and distribution drives had been held in several districts, including Rampur, Hathras, Bahraich, Etawah and Sambhal, besides other places. He said such gatherings and the distribution of Hyderabadi biryani would continue across Uttar Pradesh until the 2027 Assembly elections.

In Etawah, the party's district unit organised a biryani distribution programme in the Muslim-dominated Nai Basti locality. A poster featuring Owaisi was also put up at the venue. District president Shamshad Hussain said the programme was organised in response to Khan's remarks. He claimed that "more than 85 per cent of Muslims now favoured Owaisi" and asserted that AIMIM would receive their support in the 2027 elections.

The biryani campaign has added an interesting dimension to the emerging political contest in Uttar Pradesh, where AIMIM is seeking to expand its presence beyond its traditional base in Hyderabad.

Owaisi has been pitching their alliance as an alternative to the BJP, while accusing the Samajwadi Party and Congress of failing to adequately represent Muslims. During a recent rally in Meerut, he said the alliance would first remove Yogi Adityanath from power in Uttar Pradesh and subsequently take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

The AIMIM chief has also repeatedly targeted the Samajwadi Party over the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, alleging that the then Akhilesh Yadav government failed to adequately assist those displaced by the violence.