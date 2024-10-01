Political Tensions Escalate in Odisha As BJP Slams Ex-CM Patnaik Over Communal Clashes

Bhubaneswar: Political tensions in Odisha intensified on Tuesday after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly criticised Leader of Opposition (LoP) and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his comments regarding the recent communal clashes in Bhadrak district.

The clashes, which erupted over an alleged objectionable social media post, have sparked a heated exchange between the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the BJP.

In a statement posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the BJD accused the BJP of failing to prevent communal unrest, pointing out four incidents of communal violence in Odisha during the first three months of the BJP’s new term.

According to the BJD, these incidents have tarnished Odisha's image and raised questions about the BJP government's competence.

Responding to Patnaik's criticism, the BJP launched a scathing attack, accusing him of using communal issues to boost morale among BJD workers.

“It is surprising that Naveen Patnaik has stooped so low," the BJP stated in a tweet.

The party also questioned Patnaik's track record during his 24-year tenure as Chief Minister of Odisha, particularly with regard to communal clashes.

The BJP spokesperson, Anil Biswal, posed several pointed questions to Patnaik, challenging his governance during communal incidents in Odisha over the past two decades:

Biswal asked:

1. Who was the Chief Minister during the 2008 Kandhamal riots?

2. Who was in charge during the 2017 Bhadrak riots during Ram Navami?

3. Which party was ruling when the 2021 Hanuman Jayanti riots occurred in Sambalpur?

In its tweet, the BJP accused the BJD of “hypocrisy,” stating, “Naveen Babu, who has allowed unrest in Odisha for 24 years, is now making communal statements to serve his party’s interest.”

The BJP also alleged that photographs exist of individuals arrested in connection with the recent Bhadrak clashes posing with BJD members, including legislators. The party claimed that some of the accused are active and prominent figures within the BJD.

The BJP went further, accusing Patnaik of political opportunism, claiming he had supported figures associated with communal unrest. "Naveen Babu himself gave a Rajya Sabha ticket to the main conspirator of the Kandhamal riots," the BJP tweeted.

The BJP cited data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) to underscore its criticism of Patnaik's governance, pointing out that Odisha ranked third in the country for communal violence in 2017. The party also referenced 2022 NCRB data, noting that over 15 communal riots occurred in Odisha in a single year.

The BJP spokesperson questioned Patnaik’s silence over alleged links between a former BJD MLA and Raja Khan, a gangster involved in communal violence in Uttar Pradesh. "Was this a symbol of Naveen Babu's good governance?" Biswal asked.