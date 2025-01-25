Police suspect ex-Armyman, accused of killing his wife, misleading them on disposing body parts

Hyderabad: P. Gurumurthy, an ex-Armyman accused of killing his wife Venkata Madhavi at their house in Meerpet on Wednesday, has not yet been charged with murder, as authorities await the DNA report from Truth Labs as to the identity of the victim. Although the accused confessed to discarding the remains in a nearby lake, the police were concerned that he could be attempting to mislead the investigation and were exploring all possible leads.

Sources claimed that Gurumurthy became enraged when his wife Madhavi questioned him over his alleged affair with her cousin. Sources said he allegedly chopped up her body, boiled the pieces and discarded them in a lake only to erase evidence. Gurumurthy had cleaned the house multiple times to remove all traces of the murder.

A ‘luminol test’ could reveal only one drop of blood at the scene and has been sent for a forensics test. Luminal is a chemical that glows in the dark when it comes in contact with an oxidising agent. Haemoglobin is one of the agents that make luminal glow in the dark.

Gurumurthy, according to police sources, used a 300-mm hacksaw blade, which was in their home, to sever the body. Questions remain as to how he had managed to place the entire torso into a bucket or whether it was also cut into smaller pieces. He then used a water heater to boil the severed body parts. He allegedly burnt the bones. Gurumurthy allegedly sustained minor cuts and burns during the process.



Police teams, on the other hand, found no traces of anything pertaining to the body since the mud in the water was sludgy. The clues team reportedly found small burnt hair fragments in the burner, which have been sent to Truth Labs for further analysis. The DNA and other test results are expected in a day, with a team from Delhi monitoring the investigation in the city.

Police said the person last seen with the deceased would be treated as a suspect. CCTV footage had shown the couple entering the house, with only Gurumurthy seen leaving on the evening of January 16. Details regarding the judicial confession remain undisclosed, as it is expected to play a key role in the ongoing investigation.