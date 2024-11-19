Police scared Muslim voters by removing their veils during 2024 polls: Samajwadi party

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party Uttar Pradesh Chief Shyam Lal Pal on Tuesday wrote to the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and urged that no police personnel should check the voter ID of any voter in the state by-polls scheduled on November 20.

In the letter, SP's Shyam Lal Pal sought that a written order be issued to the Returning Officer, Returning Officer/District Magistrate, General Observer, and Police officials that "no police personnel will check the voter ID of any voter" on November 20 (the date of polling).

The letter stated that the right to check voter IDs lies with the Polling Officer.

The Samajwadi Party leader also alleged that during the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Police officials deployed at polling stations misused their power and position, and made SP supporters, especially Muslim women voters remove their veils, causing fear among the women.

"Many of them left the polling stations without casting their votes. A significant number of SP supporters returned without exercising their voting rights, which affected the election and led to a decline in voter turnout at polling stations," he said.

Shyam Lal Pal also claimed that in the nine Legislative Assembly by-election constituencies, voter slips have not been distributed by BLOs (Booth Level Officers) in areas predominantly populated by SP supporters, particularly in Muslim communities.

"A large number of voters are unaware of their booth numbers and voter serial numbers, which is impacting the election. The 100 per cent distribution of voter slips must be ensured so that voters are not deprived of their right to vote."

The SP leader, in his letter to UP CEO, alleged further that in the Karhal Legislative Assembly by-election constituency, BJP candidate Anujesh Pratap Singh is influencing the election.

"It must be ensured that the Election Commission assigns a videographer to record 100 per cent of Anujesh Pratap Singh's movements at polling stations on election day to ensure a fair election," the letter said.

Nine seats in Uttar Pradesh including Meerapur, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Karhal, Sishamau, Phulpur, Katehari and Majhawan in Uttar Pradesh will go to voting on November 20 with results set to be declared on November 23.