Police officer suspended for assaulting delivery boy

Guwahati: The Officer-in-Charge of Panbazar police station here has been suspended for allegedly assaulting a delivery boy during routine patrolling in the city here, an official said.

Assam Director General of Police G P Singh said that the Officer in Charge of Panbazar police station Inspector Bhargav Borbora has been placed under suspension with immediate effect and a departmental inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

The food delivery boy, also a student of Cotton University, had allegedly entered a no-entry zone by mistake on Friday night and the police officer assaulted him with the video of the incident going viral.

'The behaviour of Inspector Bhargav Borbora OC Panbazar is unacceptable. He is being placed under suspension with immediate effect and a departmental inquiry has been ordered', the DGP posted on 'X'.

Singh also directed Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Borah to post another officer to the police station immediately.