Police identify 2 bank accounts in BSF official’s digital arrest case

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh police on Wednesday identified at least two bank accounts allegedly used by cyber fraudsters to dupe a Border Security Force (BSF) official of Rs 71.25 lakh after he was put under digital arrest for 32 days in Gwalior.

“We have so far identified two bank accounts to which the BSF official transferred the money after falling victim to the cyber fraud. Probe was on to identify the holders of these bank accounts,” Gwalior district senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dharamveer Singh told this newspaper on Wednesday. Sources also disclosed that two other bank accounts are under scanner of the crime branch.

The identified bank accounts to which BSF inspector Avsar Ahmed, posted in BSF Training Centre in Tekanpur in Gwalior district, transferred the money have been opened in two private banks and one public sector bank (PSU) in three states, sources indicated.

“We cannot reveal further details at this stage as it may hamper the probe,” sources said.

It appears that the bank accounts have been opened based on forged documents primarily for the purpose of committing such frauds, a senior district police officer said, requesting not to be quoted. “It may take some time to identify the fraudsters since multiple probe agencies are involved in the investigation,” Singh said.

The BSF official was put under digital arrest at 11.29 am on December 2, 2024 by cyber fraudsters who trapped him by saying that his mobile phone number was misused to make huge transactions and a money laundering case was filed against him.

The fraudsters had gained confidence of the BSF official initially by returning Rs 94,000 to his account before duping him of Rs 71.25 lakh in 34 transactions, police quoting the victim said.