New Delhi: Adding a new dimension to the ongoing protests in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), a militant group known as “Janbaz Force” has announced it will fight Pakistani forces if Islamabad conducts any military operations inside PoK against the civilian protestors.

However, Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), the group leading the protests for their rights for over six months now, distanced itself with this Janbaz Force saying it does not want violence even as visuals of a large number of Pakistani forces headed towards various parts of PoK to suppress the protests, surfaced. The JAAC has called for another round of major protests in PoK on December 3.

JAAC leader Sardar Umar Nazir Kashmiri alleged that such armed groups are created and operated by Pakistani security forces to work in their interests. He added that presence of such groups would give Pakistani forces a reason to carry out military operations against peaceful protestors. “Do not confuse a peaceful struggle for people’s fundamental rights with militancy. Our struggle is democratic, our demands are political, and our commitment to non-violence remains unwavering. We are a peaceful, democratic and rights-based movement committed to non-violence, public accountability and the rule of law,” Nazir said.

The Janbaz Force is believed to be headed by one Ghazi Shehzad or Shehzad Khan. He belongs to the village of Garala, located in the Poonch district area of PoK. He was arrested in Pakistan on May 29, 2023 under terror act after he addressed a press conference announcing he will create Janbaz Force. Later, he and 20 others escaped from Rawalakot district jail on June 30, 2024.

Ghazi Shehzad was earlier arrested by Indian security forces after he infiltrated in Jammu and Kashmir around the Kargil conflict in 1999 and was allegedly linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba. Shehzad was also associated with the Pakistani Army which makes his credibility poor among PoK protesters.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani Army is learnt to have sought help from terror groups to negotiate peace talks with the protesting groups. A top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri held a public meeting in PoK where he said that there are active terror camps in Rawalakot and a markaz in the PoK, where militants are trained and sent to carry out attacks inside Jammu and Kashmir. During the same public meeting he also revealed that he is in direct touch with the ISI and recently held a meeting with them in Islamabad with regard to ongoing protests in PoK. Kashmiri offered to mediate between the ISI and the protestors saying he takes guarantee that no one will be harmed.