PoJK Unrest Escalates as JAAC Sets 48-Hour Deadline for Pakistan

New Delhi: Slogans of “Hum le kar rahenge Azadi” and calls for a referendum echoed across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) as the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), the main protest group, set a 48-hour deadline for the Pakistani government to meet its demands, including the release of its arrested top leaders. The deadline expires on July 8.

As political unrest intensified in areas along the Line of Control (LoC), the JAAC threatened a “grand and final” response on July 9 if the Pakistani government failed to meet its demands. The JAAC has called upon residents across PoJK and members of the Kashmiri diaspora worldwide to participate in the July 9 protest. Pakistan has increased the deployment of security forces in the region.

In PoJK's Muzaffarabad, local residents blocked the movement of Pakistani security forces, and an unprecedented sit-in was staged at various locations, including near airports. At several places, confrontations between local police, Pakistani Rangers and residents were reported. More than 1,000 people have been arrested so far, of whom 600 are civil rights activists. Pakistan has banned the JAAC under the Anti-Terrorism Act, and its activists are being tried under anti-terror laws.

Following a call by the JAAC, thousands of men, women, elderly people and youth took to the streets. According to local reports, massive protests erupted in Haveli, Khurshidabad, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Dadyal and Pulandri. The areas remained tense, with security forces deployed on one side and protesters maintaining control in parts of the region.

Members of the JAAC core committee claimed that their bank accounts had been frozen and their Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) and passports seized. They also alleged that food and essential supplies to the region have been curtailed for the past month.

The JAAC has announced that its sit-in protest will continue indefinitely until all its demands are met. The group has demanded an end to the blockade imposed by Pakistani authorities, restoration of communication services, uninterrupted supply of food and medicines, the release of detained leaders, and implementation of a 38-point written agreement.

To counter anti-government sentiment and deflect the attention of the international community, the Pakistani deep state allegedly organised rallies on July 5 in Mirpur under the banners of the Muslim League and Aman Morcha. However, the rallies received a lukewarm response. It is learnt that the Muhajir (ethnic) committees were also asked to participate, but they refused to be part of the Pakistani government's campaign.

Meanwhile, senior Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Hafiz Hamdullah, while addressing the protesters, said, “The Pakistan Army is killing its own people. We do not call this a government, because a government does not function like this. They have come to power only for business interests, are dependent on powerful figures, and accept every decision out of fear.”

He also alleged that ISIS and other armed groups have hideouts in Pakistan, claiming that the Pakistani military regime has provided bases to ISIS and local militant groups.