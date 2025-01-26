PoJK resident sneaks in J&K; inadvertent crossing or with ulterior motive

The police officials said that after breaching the fence along the LoC, the PoJK resident Muhammad Yasir Faiz walked in the Saltori village at around 11.30 pm on Saturday and was soon taken into custody by the Army and subsequently handed over to the J&K police. The police said Yasir, a resident of PoJK’s Tetrinote village, was put to sustained questioning during which he appeared to be mentally challenged.

The Army sources said that a resident of Salotri had informed the Army that a suspicious person is roaming near his house. The Army quickly reached the spot and apprehended the person. “He gave his name as Muhammad Yasir Faiz, son of Faiz Akbar and is about 31 years old. We have handed him over to the police who are questioning him at the local police station to find out if he had crossed over to this side inadvertently or with ulterior motive,” the sources said.