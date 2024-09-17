PM Turns 74; Prez V-P, Leaders Across Party Lines Extend Wishes

New Delhi: Wishes poured in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 74 on Tuesday. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, several Opposition leaders including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda extended their best wishes to the Prime Minister.

The Prime minister, who was in Odisha to launch the state government’s flagship women-centric initiative Subhadra Yojana, recalled how he used to visit his mother on his birthday and take her blessings. “Before coming here, I went to the home of an Adivasi family to attend their Grih Pravesh event...My sister in that family gave me kheer (rice pudding) to eat. And when I was eating that kheer, it was obvious for me to remember my mother...When my mother was alive, I always used to visit her on my birthday to seek her blessings. My mother used to feed me ‘gud’ (jaggery) by hand. She is not there anymore but my Adivasi mother fed me kheer and gave me birthday blessings,” Modi said.

President Droupadi Murmu greeted the Prime Minister on his birthday and wished that his innovative efforts pave the way to make India a developed nation. “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on his birthday. On the strength of your personality and work, you have provided extraordinary leadership and increased the prosperity and prestige of the country,” the President said in a post on X in Hindi.

Greeting Modi, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said the Prime Minister has firmly set the country on a trajectory towards a developed India by 2047. In a post on X, he said Modi, in governance for over two decades, and as Prime Minister for over a decade, has aroused the soul of Bharat, stimulated its cultural values, and nurtured its civilisational ethos. “With new insights and resolute will, may you continue to lead Bharat for many years to come! Pray almighty to give you the strength and be blessed with good health,” Dhankhar wrote.

BJP president J.P. Nadda said the Prime Minister has dedicated his life to serving the country and humanity. He is changing the lives of people and has turned his resolve into an achievement, the BJP chief said. Nadda also inaugurated a blood donation camp under “Seva Pakhwada” and an exhibition on the life of the Prime Minister.

Union home minister Amit Shah said Modi has brought positive changes in the lives of the people through his tireless work, perseverance and foresight, and has raised India’s prestige in the world.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge greeted the Prime Minister and wished him good health and long life. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also greeted Modi and wished for his long and healthy life.

Former prime minister and JD(S) patriarch H.D. Deve Gowda taking to X, said, “My very warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister @narendramodi avaru. May he grow from strength to strength to successfully lead India in his third term. May the lord almighty bless him with good health and a long life.”

Senior TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee wished for the good health of the Prime Minister.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his deputy Pawan Kalyan, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others, greeted the Prime Minister on his birthday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said, “Warmest birthday wishes to Prime Minister Thiru Narendra Modi. Wishing you a long life with enduring health in the years ahead”.