PM to visit Bihar's Jamui today

New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jamui in Bihar, which borders poll-bound Jharkhand, on Friday. The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 6,640 crores, aimed at uplifting tribal communities and improving infrastructure in rural and remote areas of the region, which the BJP hopes will have an impact on tribal-dominated Jharkhand.

The PM will visit Jamui to commemorate “Janjatiya Gaurav Divas”, marking the commencement of the 150th birth anniversary celebration of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Mr Modi will unveil a commemorative coin and postal stamp in honour of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

The PM will participate in the Grih Pravesh of 11,000 awas built under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN). He will also inaugurate 23 Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) launched under PM-JANMAN and an additional 30 MMUs under Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) to enhance healthcare access in tribal areas.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate 300 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs) to promote tribal entrepreneurship and support livelihood generation and 10 Eklavya Model Residential Schools, worth around Rs 450 crores, dedicated to tribal students. He will also virtually inaugurate two Tribal Freedom Fighters’ Museums in Chhindwara and Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh and two Tribal Research Institutes in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir and Gangtok, Sikkim to document and preserve the rich history and heritage of tribal communities.

He will lay the foundation stone of 500 km of new roads to improve connectivity in tribal regions and 100 Multi-Purpose Centres (MPCs) to act as community hubs under PM JANMAN. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of 25 additional Eklavya Model Residential Schools, worth over Rs 1,110 crores, furthering the commitment of quality education for tribal children.

Mr Modi will also sanction various development projects that include 25,000 new Awas under PM JANMAN worth around Rs 500 crore and 1.16 lakh Awas under Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) worth over Rs 1,960 crore, 66 hostels under PM JANMAN and 304 hostels under DAJGUA worth over Rs. 1,100 crore, 50 new MPCs, 55 MMUs and 65 anganwadi centres under PM JANMAN, six Centres of Competency for Sickle Cell Anaemia elimination along with 330 projects for upgradation of Ashram Schools, hostels, Government Residential Schools among others under DAJGUA, worth around Rs 500 crores.