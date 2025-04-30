PM To Inaugurate Global Media Summit In Mumbai Tomorrow

Mumbai:Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the four-day World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai on May 1. The event, hosted by the Maharashtra government, aims at bringing together global stakeholders from the media and entertainment industry and will be held at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) from May 1 to May 4. Over 100 global and leading players in film, broadcasting, print, radio, animation, visual effects, generative AI, visual design and augmented reality will participate in the event.

Film production companies such as Netflix, Amazon, Google, Meta, Sony, Reliance, Adobe, Tata, Balaji Telefilms, Dharma Productions, Saregama and Yash Raj Films will participate in the summit. The gaming industry will be represented by Microsoft, Xbox, Dream11, Krafton, Nazara, MPL and JioGames.



WAVES will feature a diverse range of events, including seminars, roundtable discussions and cultural performances. Key sessions will explore the evolving future of the audio-visual industry in India and globally. Among the highlights is a panel discussion titled ‘Legends and Legacies: The Stories That Shaped India’s Soul,’ focusing on storytelling’s enduring impact on India’s cultural identity.



The MSME Pavilion and Start-Up Booths will provide emerging businesses and innovators in the M&E sector with opportunities to connect with industry leaders, investors, and key stakeholders from the global entertainment and technology sectors. A Bharat Pavilion with the theme ‘Kala to Code’ will explore Indian storytelling traditions, showcasing India's legacy.

In addition to the Bharat Pavilion, WAVES will feature exclusive State Pavilions, where Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and several other states will showcase their cultural and creative strengths.

WAVES will highlight India's position as a hub for content creation, intellectual property, and technological innovation. Industries and sectors in focus include Broadcasting, Print Media, Television, Radio, Films, Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, Sound and Music, Advertising, Digital Media, Social Media Platforms, Generative AI, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Extended Reality (XR), said officials.



Dignitaries such as Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will attend the event. Jaishankar will chair a Global Media Dialogue session with visiting ministers, media leaders and policymakers.

