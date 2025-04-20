PM to Address Rally in Bihar to Fend Off I.N.D.I.A.

New Delhi: Fending off attempts by the RJD-Congress-led INDIA bloc to eat into the BJP-led NDA stronghold in the Mithilanchal region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a rally at Jhanjharpur in Madhubani on April 24. The region comprises over 100 of Bihar's 243 Assembly seats. With the Prime Minister's rally, the ruling alliance aims to not only consolidate its base but also open the doors for its return to power in poll-bound Bihar.

The April 24 visit to Madhubani will be Mr Modi’s second visit to the state in the last three months. Earlier, Mr Modi had visited Bhagalpur on February 24 to release the 19th instalment of the PM KISAN scheme and unveiled projects worth several thousand crores. Bihar Assembly polls will be held in October-November this year.

Pointing out that Mithilanchal will be the focus of the NDA campaign, a senior saffron party leader said that despite doing well in the region in past decades, this time the ruling alliance is working overtime to consolidate its support base in the region.

Sources claimed that the ruling alliance’s Mithilanchal push also comes in the wake of the RJD efforts to regain its ground in parts of the region.

“Mr Modi will attend a Panchayati Raj Day celebration programme. During his visit, he will also dedicate several infrastructure projects to the people of Bihar,” sources said, adding that Mr Modi will also address a public meeting.

To make the Prime Minister’s event a grand success, the ruling NDA alliance is putting in all its resources. Bihar is important for every political party, and realising it, the BJP top leadership, according to sources, is not leaving any stone unturned to win another term for the NDA government in Bihar.

“Union ministers Lalan Singh and Nityanand Rai, JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha, ministers in the Bihar government and leaders from all NDA allies are coordinating their initiatives to make the Prime Minister's event a grand success,” sources said.

Earlier, talking about the Prime Minister’s proposed visit, Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said, “The NDA's state and Central governments are together to build a developed Bihar. It is our good fortune that the Prime Minister is coming to give many gifts to the people of Bihar on April 24.

“Many projects will be inaugurated, foundation stones will be laid and the people of Bihar will also be given the benefit of rural development schemes,” Mr Chouhan added.

For the return of the NDA government in the state, the BJP has already put in motion a multi-pronged strategy by delving into the caste cauldron of the state, including a mass awareness campaign.