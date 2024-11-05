PM slams temple attack in Canada

New Delhi/Ottawa: Hours after an attack by a “Khalistani” mob on a Hindu temple at Brampton in Canada, near Toronto, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the “deliberate attack on a Hindu temple” and said he “expects the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law”. Modi also referred to the “appalling cowardly attempts” to intimidate Indian diplomats in Canada and said “such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve”. Taking to social media platform X in his first comment since the latest round of tensions between New Delhi and Ottawa began, Modi said: “I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada.”

India had earlier on Monday lashed out at the Canadian authorities for "allowing" the attack on a consular camp for Indian nationals that was being co-organised by the temple authorities. In the light of the reported attacks on Hindu devotees as well who were visiting the temple, New Delhi had urged Canada to ensure that all places of worship were protected from such attacks and demanded that the culprits be prosecuted. Media reports from Canada said the violent pro-Khalistan extremist mob attacked several devotees inside the temple complex with flagpoles and traffic cones.

The clashes triggered by the mob carrying “Khalistan” flags was also condemned by Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau, who said every Canadian has the right to practise their faith freely and safely. On Sunday, the Peel Regional Police said that a protest occurred at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton and unverified videos circulating on the social media appeared to show demonstrators holding banners in support of “Khalistan”, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation said.

The videos showed fistfights and people striking each other with poles on what appears to be the grounds surrounding the Hindu Sabha Mandir temple, the report added.

In a statement, New Delhi said: “We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario, yesterday. We call on the Government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks. We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted. We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada. The outreach of our consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens alike will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment and violence.”

Taking to X, Trudeau thanked the local authorities for the swift response to protect the community and probe this incident. “The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident,” Trudeau said in a post on X on Monday. Canada’s top Opposition leader Pierre Poilevre also condemned the violence.

The Indian high commission in Ottawa warned that future consular camps would only be contingent on the Canadian authorities making the necessary security arrangements. India has been accusing the Trudeau government of deliberately turning a blind eye to pro-Khalistan elements carrying on with their violent anti-India activities due to votebank politics.

The Indian high commission said: “As in previous years, the High Commission of India in Ottawa and Consulates-General of India in Vancouver and Toronto have organised/plan consular camps during this period for the benefit and ease of local life certificate beneficiaries (Canadian and Indian). On account of the prevailing security situation in Canada, the Canadian authorities had been requested well in advance to provide strong security measures for these events, which constitute routine consular work. We have seen violent disruption today orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp co-organised with the Hindu Sabha Mandir (Temple), Brampton, near Toronto. It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine consular work being organised by our consulates with the fullest cooperation of the local co-organisers.”

It added: “We also remain very concerned for the safety of applicants, including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organised in the first place. Despite these efforts by anti-India elements, our consulate was able to issue more than a thousand life certificates to the Indian and Canadian applicants. There were also attempts to disrupt similar camps held in Vancouver and Surrey on November 2-3. In the light of these incidents, and with the continued threats posed to Indian diplomats and officials, local venue organisers as well as local attendees, organisation of further scheduled consular camps will be contingent on security arrangements made for them by local authorities. In case any camp is infeasible to be held due to such disruptions, alternative arrangements will be made to render those services which may unfortunately inconvenience local users of these services.”