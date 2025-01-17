'PM should now accept freebies good for country': Kejriwal attacks BJP on its poll manifesto

New Delhi: The BJP has "copied" the AAP and announced several 'revris' in its Delhi poll manifesto but Prime Minister Narendra Modi won't approve of the "freebies" promised by his party, former Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday. Addressing a press conference after BJP chief J P Nadda released his party's manifesto for the February 5 polls, Kejriwal said PM Modi should now accept he was "wrong" in criticising him for providing free handouts.

"The BJP has repeatedly said that Kejriwal gives away free handouts, but today the BJP's national president announced that they too will provide free handouts to the people of Delhi," Kejriwal said, launching a scathing attack on the opposition party.

"I want to tell them that they should acknowledge that Prime Minister Modi was wrong when he said the things that he did about us. They should also accept free handouts are not wrong -- they are a gift from God and good for the country.

"Modi ji should come forward and assure he consents to these (BJP) promises. He should tell me I was right in providing free handouts," Kejriwal said.

He also said the BJP manifesto only promises what the AAP is already offering. "Then why people should vote for them?"

He criticised the BJP for failing to include any promise in their manifesto regarding improvements in law and order, calling their poll document a "bundle of lies".

Kejriwal alleged that the BJP has only promised the same old schemes, which they have failed to deliver on.

Kejriwal also claimed the BJP manifesto says that mohalla clinics will be closed.

The AAP will go across Delhi to ask people if they want these clinics or not, the former chief minister said.