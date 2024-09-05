PM shares scientific report highlighting impact of Swachh Bharat Mission

New Delhi: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi today shared a scientific report highlighting the impact of efforts like the Swachh Bharat Mission in reducing infant and child mortality in the country.



The Prime Minister posted on X: “Happy to see research highlighting the impact of efforts like the Swachh Bharat Mission. Access to proper toilets plays a crucial role in reducing infant and child mortality. Clean, safe sanitation has become a game-changer for public health. And, I am glad India has taken the lead in this.”



