PM Narendra Modi Likely To Visit Odisha In June To Mark BJP’s One Year In Power

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Odisha next month as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) celebrations marking one year of governance in the state.

The announcement was made by Odisha revenue minister Suresh Pujari, who also informed that PM Modi is likely to be accompanied by Union home minister Amit Shah and several other members of the Union Cabinet during the visit.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is currently coordinating with the Prime Minister's Office to ensure smooth arrangements for the high-profile visit.

According to Minister Pujari, the anniversary will be observed not as a conventional celebration but through a ‘Responsible Governance Programme.’

“This initiative, scheduled from June 12 to 19, aims to reach out directly to one crore families in Odisha through a comprehensive performance report card,” Pujari said.

The BJP had made 21 promises during its campaign for the 2024 general elections. Of these, 11 have been fulfilled within the first year of the party’s rule in the state, with efforts underway to deliver the remaining 10 over the next year, the minister added.

Among the major promises fulfilled by the Mohan Majhi-led government are the implementation of the Subhadra Yojana for women, the opening of all four gates of the revered Srimandir of Lord Jagannath in Puri, and providing farmers with an additional Rs 800 bonus per quintal of paddy over the minimum support price of Rs 2,300.

Additionally, the state successfully hosted the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) from January 8 to 10, which drew significant participation and attention from the global diaspora.

Another notable achievement was the two-day ‘Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha’ conclave, which witnessed the presence of India’s leading business magnates and attracted massive investment proposals worth Rs 16.71 lakh crore.

It is noteworthy that union home minister Amit Shah’s proposed two-day visit to Odisha on May 10 was cancelled due to the exigencies of Operation Sindoor and other national security priorities. Shah was scheduled to attend several key events in Puri, Sambalpur, and Bhubaneswar.