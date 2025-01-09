PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Bhubaneswar; Set to address Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Odisha’s capital, Bhubaneswar, on Wednesday evening for a two-day visit to the state. His arrival marks a key moment for the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), which has drawn significant attention from around the globe.

The Prime Minister is set to address the PBD gathering at Janata Maidan on Thursday morning, where he is expected to highlight India’s achievements, its growing role on the global stage, and opportunities for engagement with the Indian diaspora.

The three-day event, which began on Wednesday, has attracted over 3,500 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from various corners of the world.

The gathering has been abuzz with discussions on topics ranging from investment opportunities in India to cultural exchange and innovation in technology. The event also features exhibitions, panel discussions, and networking sessions aimed at strengthening ties between India and its overseas community.

Adding to the significance of the occasion, President Droupadi Murmu will grace the valedictory session on Friday.

This edition of PBD also includes cultural programs showcasing the rich heritage of Odisha, adding a local flavor to the global event.