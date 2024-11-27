PM Modi’s Odisha visit: ‘No-Flying Zone’ declared around event venues

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha for three days, from November 29 to December 1, to attend the annual Director General of Police (DGP) conference in Bhubaneswar.

Union home minister Amit Shah will accompany him at the event, which will be held at the convention hall of Odisha Lok Seva Bhawan (State Secretariat).

PM Modi and Shah are expected to arrive in Bhubaneswar on Friday afternoon. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the high-profile visit, with the city placed on high alert. Areas surrounding the event venues have been declared ‘no-flying zones,’ and security forces have been deployed extensively to ensure safety.

A total of 38 police platoons, along with five companies each of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF), will provide ground security. Several high-level committee meetings, chaired by the Director General of Police, have been held to review and finalize the arrangements.

The conference will also see the participation of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, senior Intelligence Bureau officers, state DGPs, and chiefs of agencies like the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), National Security Guard (NSG), and Special Protection Group (SPG).

The event will focus on evaluating states’ performance in maintaining law and order and addressing emerging challenges faced by law enforcement agencies. Key topics for discussion include internal security, Left-Wing Extremism, counter-terrorism strategies, cybercrime, and the growing challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

This high-level conference is expected to provide critical insights and shape future strategies for strengthening security across the nation.

