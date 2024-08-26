PM Modi Urges Youth Without Political Background to Join Politics

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated his Independence Day call for one lakh youth without any political background to join politics. Urging the youngsters to enter public life to achieve the goal of “Viksit Bharat”, Mr Modi said that the country needs to rekindle the spirit of countless people from all walks of life, sans political background, had shown during the freedom movement once again.

The Prime Minister said that his Independence Day call to youth to join politics has evoked wide reactions, with some stating that dynastic politics crushes new talent.

Referring to his address from the Red Fort on August 15, he said, "This year from Red Fort, I urged youth who are not from a political background to connect with the political system. This point of mine has garnered tremendous response. We thus come to know that a large number of our youth are eagerly ready to enter politics.”

“All they are looking for is the right opportunity and apt guidance. I have also received letters from youth across the country on this subject. An enormous response is being received on social media as well. People have sent me many suggestions. Some youth have written in their letters that it is truly inconceivable for them. On account of the absence of a political legacy...” Mr Modi said, adding that some youth have written that dynastic politics crushes new talent.

"Some youth have mentioned that such efforts will lend more strength to our democracy. I thank each and everyone for sending in suggestions on the subject. I hope that now, with our collective efforts, youth who do not possess a political background will also be able to come forward in politics; their experience and their fervour will prove useful for the country,” he said.

“Even during the freedom struggle, many such people had come forward, who did not have any political background. They took the plunge for the sake of India’s Freedom. Once again, we require the same spirit to attain the goal of Vikasit Bharat,” the Prime Minister said and urged youth to positively join this campaign as this step of theirs will be transformative in terms of the country’s future.

In the 113th Mann ki Baat episode, Mr Modi noted that the "Har Ghar Tiranga" and "Poora Desh Tiranga" campaigns were a resounding success. “We saw the Tricolour fluttering atop houses, as well as at schools, colleges and universities. Some people had the Tricolour adorn their shops, offices... People also did the same on their desktops, mobiles and even vehicles. When people join hands to express a sentiment, it lends unparalleled glory to any campaign,” he said.

Mentioning that five crore selfies were posted on the Har Ghar Tiranga website, the Prime Minister said that this campaign wove the entire country into a thread of togetherness and this is exactly what "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" is.

In his address, the Prime Minister stated that the nation has benefited a lot from the reforms in the space sector and noted that India celebrated its first National Space Day on August 23 to mark the first anniversary of the successful landing of its spacecraft on the moon.

Citing examples of human-animal bonds, Mr Modi spoke about Barekuri village in Assam, where people of the Moran community have a deep bond with hoolock gibbons. He also cited the Arunachal Pradesh case, where young people have started using 3-D printing technology to protect wild animals from being hunted for their horns and tusks.

The Prime Minister also lauded the efforts of people behind a park in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua where wonderful artworks out of waste have been created. Batting for toy recycling, he said this is another such field where "we can work together".

The Prime Minister said that while many children get bored of their toys within no time, there are children for whom such toys are a pipedream. "Toys that your children no longer play with...you can give them away to places where they continue being useful," he said

Urged people to connect with campaigns pertaining to awareness about nutrition, he said, "A small effort on your part will help a lot in the fight against malnutrition."

The Prime Minister also noted that August 29 is Telugu Bhasha Diwas. "It's truly an amazing language. I extend good wishes to Telugu speakers across the world on Telugu Bhasha Diwas," he said.

Mr Modi also urged people to be a part of the “Catch the Rain movement".