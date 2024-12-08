PM Modi Urges BAPS to Aid in Vision of Developed India by 2047

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the country has set itself the target of becoming developed by 2047 and the next two decades are crucial. Calling seva (service) the greatest religion, Mr Modi said that public service is equal to service to the people and when this service is done in an organised form, then amazing results are achieved.

Virtually addressing the Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan (BAPS) Sanstha organised at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister recited the Sanskrit saying, "Seva param dharma", meaning service is considered as the greatest religion. He said that we not only speak about it, we also practice it as part of our culture.

Praising the dedicated service rendered by volunteers of BAPS, a spiritual,

volunteer-driven fellowship, Mr Modi said that when service is done in an organised form with lakhs of workers as an institution, then amazing results are achieved. He urged the BAPS volunteers to work to make India a developed nation by 2047.

The Prime Minister noted that this kind of institutional service has the potential to solve the major problems and eradicate many evils of the society and the country. He further noted that when lakhs of workers are connected with a common purpose, it will transform as a great strength of the country and society.

Referring to his call to make India a developed nation by 2047, Mr Modi said that the country is moving ahead with the goal to become a developed nation. People are coming together with the spirit of doing something big and it is being seen in every field.

Citing examples of the Swachh Bharat Mission, natural farming, awareness about the environment, education of daughters and the issue of tribal welfare, among others, Mr Modi expressed pleasure that the people of the country are coming forward and leading the journey of nation building. He urged all the BAPS "Karyakars" to take up a resolution and work with dedication.

Mr Modi also urged them to work across a plethora of options like spreading the feeling of unity in diversity, fighting against drug abuse to protect the youth, reviving the rivers or adopting a sustainable lifestyle to save the future of the earth.

The Prime Minister further urged the Karyakars to prove the authenticity and impact of the vision of Mission LiFE that India has given to the whole world and said that they could also actively promote campaigns like Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, Fit India and Vocal for Local.

The Prime Minister stated that the youth of India will give their ideas and prepare the outline of their contribution to fulfil the resolve of developed India during the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue to be organised in January 2025. He asked all the young Karyakars to participate in it.

Emphasising that Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav is an important milestone in the journey of 50 years of service, Mr Modi remarked that 50 years ago, the process of registering volunteers and connecting them to service work began, which he said was a novel initiative.

The Prime Minister said that it was pleasing to see that lakhs of BAPS workers were engaged in service with utmost devotion and dedication. Lauding it as a huge achievement for the organisation, Mr Modi congratulated and extended his best wishes to BAPS.

“Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav is a celebration of the humanitarian teachings of Bhagwan Swami Narayan," he said.

Acknowledging that it was his good fortune to be associated with BAPS and Bhagwan Swami Narayan since his childhood, Mr Modi said that the love and affection he received from Pramukh Swami Maharaj is the capital of his life.

Union home minister Amit Shah and Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel were present at the event, which saw thousands of volunteers in attendance.