PM Modi unveils Rs 6,640 crore projects from Bihar

Jamui: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled development projects worth Rs 6,640 crore from Bihar's Jamui district on Friday. Modi was in the district to attend a function organised on the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, which is celebrated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'. He unveiled a commemorative coin and postal stamp in honour of Munda. He also virtually participated in the 'Grih Pravesh' of 11,000 houses built for tribal families under the PM Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN). The projects unveiled by the PM were focused on improving infrastructure, healthcare, education, and livelihood generation in tribal regions, according to an official statement. He launched 23 mobile medical units (MMUs) under PM-JANMAN, and 30 additional MMUs under Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) to enhance healthcare accessibility in remote tribal areas.

He inaugurated 10 Eklavya Model Residential Schools and 300 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras, aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and improving livelihoods. He also inaugurated two Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museums in Chhindwara and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, and two Tribal Research Institutes in Srinagar and Gangtok to document and preserve the history of tribal communities. The PM laid the foundation stones for 500 km of new roads and 100 multi-purpose centres that would serve as community hubs in tribal areas.

He also laid the foundation stones of 25,000 new houses under PM-JANMAN, and 1.16 lakh houses under DAJGUA, along with 370 hostels for tribal students.



