PM Modi Unites Mukesh Ambani, Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan & Ektaa R Kapoor at WAVES Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual interaction on Friday evening with influential global and Indian leaders at the WAVES Summit Advisory Board Meet. The meeting included a stellar lineup of tech giants, business moguls, film industry icons, and creative visionaries such as Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Rajnikanth, Aamir Khan, AR Rahman, Akshay Kumar, Ektaa R Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone, among others.





The discussions focused on driving innovation, strengthening global leadership, and enhancing India's cultural and technological impact. The WAVES Summit is known for uniting thought leaders from diverse sectors to promote cross-industry collaborations aimed at accelerating India’s growth in the digital and creative economies.





Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the successful completion of the extensive meeting, where participants reaffirmed their support for the initiative and provided valuable insights on positioning India as a major global entertainment hub.