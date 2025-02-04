PM Modi to visit US next week on Trump's invitation: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the White House next week at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, Reuters reported citing a White House official.The invitation comes days after a recent phone call between the two leaders on January 27, where both the leaders emphasised their commitment to advance the US-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership.During the call on January 27, Trump spoke about immigration and stressed the importance of India buying more American-made security equipment and fair bilateral trading ties."The two leaders discussed expanding and deepening cooperation. They also discussed a range of regional issues, including security in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe." the White House statement following the call read."The President emphasized the importance of India increasing its procurement of American-made security equipment and moving toward a fair bilateral trading relationship," it added.The leaders also discussed plans for PM Modi's visit to the White House, and Indo-Pacific Quad partnership, with India hosting Quad Leaders for the first time later this year."The leaders discussed plans for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House, underscoring the strength of the friendship and strategic ties between our nations. Both leaders emphasized their commitment to advance the US-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership, with India hosting Quad Leaders for the first time later this year," the statement read.Notably, the two countries have a significant trade relationship, with bilateral trade exceeding USD 118 billion in 2023-24 with India posting a trade surplus of USD 32 billion, as per Reuters.India, a strategic partner of the United States in its efforts to counter China, is keen to enhance trade relations with the US and make it easier for its citizens to get skilled worker visas.PM Modi was one of the first leaders to congratulate Trump on his re-election. He also held a telephone conversation with him on November 6, congratulating him on his re-election as the President of the United States of America as well as the Republican Party's success in the Congressional elections.PM Modi and Donald Trump share warm and friendly ties. The bonhomie between the two leaders had seen the coming together of India and the US on various global issues.The visit comes hours after a US military plane took off with migrants to be deported to India on board, marking the farthest destination for such flights under the Trump administration, Reuters reported.India is also keen to avoid tariffs that Trump has threatened in the past, citing India's high tariffs on US products, as reported by Reuters.