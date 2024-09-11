PM Modi to Visit Odisha on Sept 17 for Grand Launch of Subhadra Yojana

Bhubaneswar:�Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Odisha on September 17 to officially launch the Subhadra Yojana, a significant women welfare initiative by the newly elected BJP government.

The launch event will take place at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar, where the Prime Minister is expected to arrive at 11:35 am, with the programme scheduled for 12 noon.



In addition to launching the Subhadra Yojana, PM Modi is also expected to lay the foundation stones for several other welfare schemes. Notably, the event coincides with PM Modi's birthday, adding a symbolic touch to the occasion.



The Subhadra Yojana is aimed at empowering women by providing them with financial assistance. Eligible women will receive Rs 50,000 in cash over a period of five years. The assistance will be disbursed in two equal installments of Rs 10,000 annually.



The first installment is set to be released on International Women’s Day (March 8), while the second will be released on Raksha Bandhan. This scheme was a prominent promise during the BJP’s election campaign and is seen as a key factor in the party's victory over the long-reigning Biju Janata Dal (BJD).



With the BJP coming to power in Odisha after 24 years of BJD rule, the launch of Subhadra Yojana is expected to further strengthen the party's commitment to women’s socio-economic empowerment.





