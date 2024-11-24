PM Modi to Launch United Nations International Year of Cooperatives 2025 on Monday

New Delhi: For the first time in the 130-year-long history of the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a week-long United Nations International Year of Cooperatives 2025 on Monday in the ICA Global Cooperative Conference, beginning from November 25-30 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital here.

"The premier body for the global cooperative movement with the initiative of IFFCO, the ICA General Assembly and Global Cooperative Conference will be hosted by India. The global conference will aim at nurturing purposeful leadership to create prosperity for all and reaffirming the cooperative identity shaping the future," IFFCO said in a statement.

"With the formation of a separate ministry of cooperation and with Union minister Amit Shah at the helm of affairs as the first-ever cooperation minister, the Indian cooperative sector has achieved new milestones, making a significant contribution to the National GDP with the launch of 54 initiatives for the growth and development of the cooperative movement," ministry of cooperation secretary Dr Ashish Kumar Bhutani said.

"Whether it be computerisation of PACS or formation of three new cooperatives in the sectors where cooperatives didn’t have a national level presence, all these steps have put India at the forefront of the global cooperative movement, helping establish the country as one of the fastest growing cooperative sectors," the secretary added.