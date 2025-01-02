PM Modi to Inaugurate Key Projects in Delhi, Kicks Off BJP's Poll Campaign

NEW DELHI: As the political battle intensifies ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will sound the BJP's poll bugle by inaugurating a slew of development initiatives, including 1,675 flats for the residents of Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters, two urban redevelopment projects and also lay the foundation stone of Veer Savarkar College in the national capital on Friday. Later on Sunday, Mr Modi will address a rally and launch projects related to urban mobility in Delhi-NCR.

The ruling AAP, meanwhile, has rolled out a plethora of poll sops to beat the two-term anti-incumbency and a buoyant BJP, which is leaving no stone unturned to reclaim power in the national capital.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in a statement on Thursday, said that Mr Modi will inaugurate the 1,675 newly constructed flats for the dwellers of JJ clusters and also hand over keys to eligible beneficiaries at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar, Delhi.

“The inauguration of newly constructed flats will mark the completion of the second successful ‘in-situ’ slum rehabilitation project by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The objective of the project is to provide the residents of the JJ clusters in Delhi with a better and healthier living environment equipped with proper amenities and facilities,” the PMO statement said.

The statement said that for every Rs 25 lakhs spent on construction of a flat at Swabhiman Apartments by the government, eligible beneficiaries pay less than seven per cent of the total amount, comprising Rs 1.42 lakhs as a nominal contribution and Rs 30,000 for five years of maintenance.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of three new projects in Delhi University (DU) worth over Rs 600 crores, which includes an academic block in the eastern campus at Surajmal Vihar in East Delhi and an academic block in the western campus at Dwarka.

“It also includes building Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, Najafgarh, having state-of-the-art facilities for education,” the PMO said.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate two urban redevelopment projects -- the World Trade Centre (WTC) at Nauroji Nagar and the general pool residential accommodation (GPRA) Type-II quarters at Sarojini Nagar.

“The WTC at Nauroji Nagar has transformed the area by replacing over 600 dilapidated quarters with state-of-the-art commercial towers, offering around 34 lakh sq ft of premium commercial space with advanced amenities. The project incorporates green building practices, with provisions such as a zero-discharge concept, solar energy generation and rainwater harvesting systems,” the PMO said.

The GPRA Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar includes 28 towers that house over 2,500 residential units, offering modern amenities and efficient use of space. The project’s design incorporates rainwater harvesting systems, sewage and water treatment plants and solar-powered waste compactors, encouraging eco-conscious living.

Mr Modi will also inaugurate CBSE's integrated office complex at Dwarka, Delhi, built at around Rs 300 crores. The office complex includes an auditorium, an advanced data centre, a comprehensive water management system and other amenities. The eco-friendly building has been constructed to high environmental standards and was designed as per platinum rating standards of the Indian Green Building Council.