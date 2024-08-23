PM Modi to Distribute Certificates to 11 Lakh Lakhpati Didis in Maharashtra

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Lakhpati Didis in Jalgaon, Maharashtra on August 25, Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in New Delhi.

Prime Minister will also distribute certificates to the new 11 lakh Lakhpati Didis, the Union Minister said.

During this program Prime Minister will release a revolving fund - Community Investment Fund of Rs 2500 crore, which will benefit about 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh Self Help Groups (SHGs).

The Prime Minister will also release a bank loan of Rs 5000 crore, which will benefit 25.8 lakh members of 2,35,400 Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Chouhan also informed that from about 30,000 places in 34 states and Union Territories i.e. State capitals across the country, District headquarters and CLF will join this program through virtual medium.

Lakhpati Didi is an initiative under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) scheme of the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD).

Lakhpati Didis are women who earn Rs 1 lakh or more per annum.

Under DAY-NRLM, as of June 30, 2024, 10.05 crore women have been mobilized into 90.86 Lakhs Self Help Groups (SHGs).

The Union Minister said that the Lakhpati Didis have not only pulled their families out of poverty but are also becoming role models for the rest of society.

The Minister said that the Rural Development Ministry have already created 1 crore Lakhpati Didis.

He further stated that the target of the government is to create 3 crore Lakhpati Didis in the next 3 years.

It is heartening to note that one of these CRPs has created 95 Lakhpati Didis, he said.

During the Financial Year (FY) 2024-25, the Government of India (GoI) has proposed an increased budgetary outlay of Rs. 15047.00 Crore for the DAY-NRLM.

This will facilitate increased interventions for the livelihoods of SHG members. These interventions will not only empower the SHG members economically but will also facilitate women-led development.