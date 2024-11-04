PM Modi to address two election rallies in Jharkhand today

Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address two rallies in poll-bound Jharkhand on Monday.



He will address the election rallies in Chaibasa and Garhwa."Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive at Gaya airport in Bihar around 11 am and fly to Garhwa via helicopter to address a rally there," a senior BJP leader told PTI.After addressing the rally in Garhwa, the PM is scheduled to come to Ranchi and from there, he will travel to Chaibasa where he is scheduled to address another rally around 2.30 pm, he said.Last week, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is also the election-in-charge of Jharkhand, said that all arrangements have been made for the PM's visit.Polling for the Jharkhand assembly elections will be held on November 13 and November 20. The counting of votes will be held on November 23.Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed three political rallies here on Sunday and released the BJP's election manifesto.