PM Modi Targets Opposition in Budget Session

New Delhi: In a swipe at the Opposition parties at the start of the Budget Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it was the first time since 2014 when no attempt from abroad was made to stoke trouble in India before the start of a session. The Prime Minister said this was the first session that he was seeing in the past 10 years when there was no spark from any foreign corner. Expressing hope that the Budget Session will meet the nation’s aspirations, he noted this was perhaps the first parliamentary session since 2014 when no attempt to create disturbances from

Remarking that India has completed 75 years of its Republic, a matter of immense pride for every citizen, Mr Modi emphasised that this achievement holds a special place in the democratic world, showcasing India's strength and significance. Mr Modi said the Budget Session will instil new confidence and energy, and that in its third term, his government was moving in “mission mode” towards comprehensive development, be it geographically, socially, or economically.

The PM highlighted that innovation, inclusion and investment have consistently been the foundation of the country’s economic roadmap. He said several historic bills and proposals will be discussed in this session, leading to laws that will strengthen the nation.

He further emphasized the importance of re-establishing the dignity of women, ensuring equal rights for every woman, free from religious and sectarian differences. He said significant decisions will be made in this session to achieve this goal.

Emphasising India was a young nation with immense youth power, the PM said young people aged 20-25 today will be the biggest beneficiaries of a developed India when they reach the age of 45-50. “They will be in key positions in policy-making and will proudly lead a developed India into the next century,” he said, emphasising that the efforts to fulfil the resolution of a developed India will be a significant gift for the current teenage and young generation.